Ekta Diwas celebrated by students in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: To commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Ekta Diwas was celebrated in Vivekananda residential school here on Saturday.

As part of programme, students including NCC cadets, scouts and guides took out a march ‘Run for Unity’ to educate the people about National Unity Day.

The morning school assembly started with national integrity pledge followed by songs to pay tribute to Vallabahahai Patel. Students performed a skit and a dance on national integrity.

School Principal Dr T Lalitha Kumari spoke about the country’s unity in diversity and values needed to follow to make the country a great nation.

