El Camino does gross injustice to Breaking Bad

First off, it isn’t clear why we needed this unscheduled epilogue in a feature-film form for Breaking Bad, one of the most successful television serials of all times and a rival in popularity to Game Of Thrones.

Director Vince Gillian and his writers, in all their collective wisdom, have gathered together for this final hurrah, a send-off with the borders between ruination and redemption so blurred one feels one is gazing down at a bottomless pit of despair with no hope of ever lunging at the light beyond.

El Camino is a very dark film and I do mean that literally. It is shot mostly in places where light cannot penetrate and that’s not just the protagonist Jesse’s soul.

When we meet Jesse (Aaron Paul), he is all set for a moral and physical rehabilitation, except that the drug dealers won’t let him RIP – I mean, Rehabilitate In Peace. There are prolonged gunfights and gruesome action sequences utterly unsuited to the home-bound milieu where the film plays itself out.

Many passages of the narrative are so suffused in a vicious violence that you wonder if the ultimate healing of the wounded hero would have any redemptive, let alone salvational quality.

The problems that plague the plot from the writers’ perspective appear to echo the mounting tension of the narrative, as Jesse bolts for a tentative freedom. There is no respite from the relentless darkness that shrouds Jesse even as he tries to shrug off his gruesome past.

The main point of interest, if one may call it that, is the climactic shootout in a warehouse where Jesse, shall we say, comes into his own after whining, moaning, weeping and screaming his protest for nearly two hours. The redemption takes too long. And even if you are familiar with the characters from Breaking Bad, this is bad news for you.

El Camino (Netflix film)

Cast: Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston

Direction: Vince Gilligan

Rating: 2/5