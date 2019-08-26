Elaborate arrangements being made at Khairthabad Ganesh pandal

By | Published: 8:19 pm

Hyderabad: Minister for Minister of Animal Husbandary, Fisheries, Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav along with Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and other leaders visited Khairthabad Ganesh idol pandal and enquired about the arrangements with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and police officials here on Monday.

The Mayor asked the GHMC Zonal Commissioner Musharaff Ali, Chief Engineer Ziauddin about the road repair works and lighting and issued instructions on completing the road repair works well in advance. He also wanted the lighting arrangements and proper sanitation be maintained properly.

The police officials informed that all security arrangements were made and adequate number of surveillance cameras has been installed at vantage points. Rammohan asked the civic body officials to make arrangements for toilets as large number of the devotees throngs here during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

All necessary arrangements such as barricading, lighting, making required cranes available, health camps, water camps, etc would be put in place for the Ganesh festivities and to enable smooth flow of the idol immersion procession.

Deputy Commissioner, Geetha Radika and apart from GHMC and police department, senior officials from Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authorities participated in the visit, according to a press release.

