Elaborate arrangements for Nagoba Jatara: Adilabad Collector

By | Published: 9:42 pm

Adilabad: Collector Divya Devarajan emphasised on the need to have coordination among officials for the ensuing Sri Nagoba Jatara, an important religious and cultural affair of members of Mesram clan.

Along with Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier, the Collector held a review meeting with authorities concerned over arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of the annual Sri Nagoba Jatara at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on January 24.

Divya told the authorities to make elaborate arrangements and ensure devotees don’t face any inconvenience. A Large number of pilgrims from various parts of the country are expected to congregate at the holy place.

She instructed them to arrange drinking water, medical, electricity and other essential facilities to the pilgrims, besides providing fodder to bullocks and transportation. She suggested them to lay special focus on Gowad where female devotees camp.

The Collector further instructed the authorities of Rural Water Supply to inspect quality of water. She asked the officials to provide food to staffers on duties at the time of annual fair. She suggested them to make arrangements for members of Mesram clan who would perform prayers on the premises of the shrine.

The Collector told authorities of Prohibition and Excise Department to check belt shops which sell liquor in around Keslapur village and in neighbouring Muthnoor during the religious affair. She instructed the police officials to deploy SHE teams to check eve-teasing. The religious and cultural event of Mesrams was a popular fair in Telangana.

Vishnu Warrier informed that fool-proof security measures were being taken for the smooth conduct of the Jatara. He stated that one-way traffic system would be introduced and designated parking will be earmarked for autorickshaws and other vehicles. Adequate police force would be deployed to ensure law and order.

Utnoor ASP P Shabarish, RDO Jagadishwar, ASP Harshvardhan Srivatsav, Keslapur Sarpanch Madavi Bheem Rao, authorities of various departments and Integrated Tribal Development Agency-Utnoor were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter