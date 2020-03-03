Elaborate arrangements for Sri Rama Navami

By | Published: 10:04 pm

Bhadrachalam: A proposal has been submitted to the State government seeking a budget of Rs 2 crore towards arrangements for the Brahmotsavam at Bhadradri.

This was announced by Endowments Commissioner V Anil Kumar after inspecting the arrangements being made for Sri Rama Navami and Lord Rama Mahapattabhishekam as part the Brahmotsavams of Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple.

Interacting with the media persons he said that the temple EO and concerned officials were asked to sent proposals on budget requirement for the festival. He expressed satisfaction at the works now going on with an estimated expenditure of Rs 1 crore.

He said elaborate arrangements would be made for the convenience of large number of VIPs and devotees visiting the temple from across the country to witness Lord Rama’s celestial wedding and coronation ceremony.

He held a meeting with the Executive Officer (EO) G Narasimhulu, Assistant Executive Officer V Sravan Kumar and Endowment Department Engineer V Ravinder and gone through the plan of the arrangements. He also inquired about the status of online tickets sale.

He directed the officials to arrange temporary and permanent sheds additionally on Kalyana Mandapam and temple premises. Steps to set up more distribution points for drinking water and talambralu have to be taken, he added.

