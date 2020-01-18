Elaborate security arrangements for municipal polls in Kothagudem

By | Published: 7:04 pm

Kothagudem: Elaborate security arrangements were made for the smooth conduct of municipal elections in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt.

There were 149 candidates in the fray in 36 municipal wards in Kothagudem Municipality while 156 candidates were contesting in 24 municipal wards in Yellandu Municipality. Citizens should inform the police if anyone tries to lure voters with liquor or money, the SP said.

In a statement here on Saturday, the officer cautioned that cases would be booked against the contesting candidates if they violate the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC). A total of 162 persons were bound over while 104 persons in 15 illegal belt shop cases, 50 rowdy-sheeters and four suspects were taken into custody. Four static surveillance teams, two flying squads were formed in Kothagudem Municipality and four surveillance teams, one flying squad were formed in Yellandu Municipality to check the transportation of liquor and money, Sunil Dutt said.

A total of 133 polling stations have been set up in both the municipalities and of them, three polling stations in Yellandu have been identified as problematic. Allotment of election duty to officials and personnel was completed, the SP said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter