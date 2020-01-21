Elaborate security arrangements for ULB polls in Telangana

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: With campaigning for January 22 municipal elections concluding on Monday evening, the State police have turned their entire focus on making elaborate security arrangements for smooth conduct of the polls.

Identification of sensitive polling booths in districts has already been completed to deploy additional police forces to prevent any untoward incidents on polling day. Micro observers have been appointed at sensitive areas and patrolling has been intensified in these localities.

Special teams have been formed to take necessary action against those indulging in distribution of money and liquor to voters and Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which prohibits the assembly of five or more people at one place, was imposed at the police stations.

Medchal-Malkajgiri Collector MV Reddy on Monday reviewed the poll arrangements with nodal officers and asked officials concerned to hand over the material to the polling staff and ensure that they reach the polling booth one day before the election. He also asked authorities to arrange wheelchairs for the convenience of senior citizens and persons with special needs at the polling booths.

In Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits, there were 726 polling stations including 129 critical stations. Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said elaborate security arrangements were planned to ensure peaceful conduct of elections. As many as 4,500 civil and armed reserve police forces would be deployed for election duty.

As per guidelines of Election Commission of India, 20 Model Code of Conduct (MCC) teams, 26 static surveillance teams (SST), and 26 flying squads (FS) have been formed under the in-charge of executive magistrate along with police personnel to curb and prevent the flow of illegal money, liquor and other materials intended to influence voters. Check posts also been established to prevent illegal transportation of liquor, money, arms and ammunition, explosives and objectionable materials.

All teams would ensure implementation of MCC. As on Monday, three Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) were executed and of 542 private arms, 380 weapons were deposited. About 160 arms were exempted for security personnel working at banks and other sport institutions, he said.

TRS allievates water woes of Medchal

Hyderabad: TRS Malkajgiri Parliament in-charge Marri Rajashekar Reddy said safe and sufficient drinking water was a dream of many people in Medchal and this dream came true due to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party’s leadership and vision.

Participating in the municipal elections campaign in Medchal and Ghatkesar on Monday, he assured people that welfare and development of all sectors was top priority of the Telangana government.

Introduction of insurance to farmers, KCR Kits, free eye check up in entire Telangana State by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao were a few in the list, he said.

Making good use of information technology, the IT and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao was initiating different measures to ensure Hyderabad leads the chart in different fields, he added.

