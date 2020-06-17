Elbowing Watson was not deliberate, reveals Gambhir

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 3:29 pm

Hyderabad: Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir was involved in quite a few altercations on the cricket field with rivals. His famous altercations were involved with Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi and Karman Akmal. Joining the list was also Australia’s Shane Watson when the duo exchanged heated arguments during the 2008 Test series.

The southpaw opened about his duel with Watson and said it was then coach Gary Kirsten who convinced him to accept the incident or or face axe. “Shane Watson! And the reason is I didn’t do that intentionally. Actually, I got banned after that game. A lot of people say that I elbowed him, but I didn’t do that purposely.”

“When I was going for the hearing to the match, Gary Kirsten told me to accept it as it is Chris Broad. He will give you the extra sympathy and he is not going to ban you. I went inside with Gary Kirsten and he asked if you accept your mistake. I said ‘Yes’ and he said you are banned,” he added.

