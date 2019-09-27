ELCINA’s “Certificate of Merit” Award for ECIL

By | Published: 5:17 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) was conferred with the prestigious 44th ELCINA EFY Award for “Excellence in PCB Manufacturing” for the year 2018-19 at the Glittering Award Ceremony held in New Delhi.

This Award is meant for PCB manufacturers in the country in recognition to their efforts for increasing manufacturing output by investing in additional production capacity and technology upgradation.Brigadier Kuldeep Singh Dalal, Executive Director (North Zone), received the award along with P Anjali, Dy General Manager and A P Raju, Senior Manager of ECIL.

