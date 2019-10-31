Elderly couple burnt alive in Warangal Rural district

By | Published: 12:25 am

Warangal Rural: An elderly couple was burnt to death under suspicious circumstances at Getu thanda on the outskirts of Madipally village in Nekkonda mandal here on Wednesday. The deceased were identified Bhukya Dasru (68) and his wife Bhaju (65).

According to Inspector Peddanna Kumar, the incident took place in the evening. It is suspected that their son Kethuram and grandson Venkat poured petrol on the couple and set them on fire. Property dispute is said to be the motive behind the alleged murder. Kethuram and Venkat also suffered burn injuries on their hands and chest. They were admitted to MGM hospital. Police booked a case.

