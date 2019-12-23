Elderly farmer hangs self in Nirmal

By | Published: 8:59 pm

Nirmal: A septuagenarian farmer ended life by hanging himself in an agriculture field at Mahagaon (B) village in Bhainsa mandal on Monday morning.

Bhainsa police said the deceased was identified as Kachakayala Baddenna (70), a resident of Mahagaon village. He was allegedly depressed as he was not keeping well. He had a paralytic attack two years ago. He was also disheartened after he lost a friend recently.

He left home at night and went to the field, where he committed suicide. Digamber, one of his sons, spotted the body of his father at the agriculture field around 6 am. He alerted his family members and police.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a government hospital for post mortem.

Baddenna is survived by wife and two sons. Based on the complaint filed by Digamber, a case of suspicious death was registered. Investigations are going on.

