Hyderabad: Elderly housewife’s organ donated under Jeevandan

Hyderabad: Relatives of a 63-year-old woman Boyanapalli Rudrama Devi, who was declared brain dead by attending doctors, have given consent to donate organs of the deceased under State-run Jeevandan organ donation scheme.

On February 9, Rudrama Devi, a resident of Vijaypuri Colony, Kothapet, collapsed and was rushed to a nearby hospital and later to Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad.

According to the doctors, 63-year-old housewife did not show any improvement in health even after being kept in 62 hours of intensive treatment. On February 11, the hospital doctors declared Rudrama Devi as brain dead due to internal bleeding in the brain.

After a series of grief counselling sessions by Jeevandan coordinator, the family members including her sons and daughter gave consent to donate the organs to needy patients under Jeevandan. The surgeons retrieved two kidneys, liver, and, two corneas, and, distributed the donor organs based on the guidelines of Jeevandan.

Rudrama Devi is survived by two sons Boyanapalli Ramakrishna Bharadwaj (42), who is a scientist in Boston, US, Boyanapalli Rakesh Bharadwaj (41), a software employee in Hyderabad, and, daughter Dr Boyanapalli Anupama (35) is a dentist in Hyderabad.

