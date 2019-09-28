Elderly man drowns in pit dug for flyover in Mancherial

By | Published: 7:54 pm

Mancherial: An elderly man accidentally drowned in a pit dug for building pillars for a flyover across a railway line at Ramakrishnapur town on Friday night. The incident came to light on Saturday.

Kin of the victim staged a dharna demanding compensation, following which Chennur MLA Balka Suman intervened and the contractor agreed to extend monetary aid of Rs 2.5 lakh to kin of the victim’s family.

Ramakrishnapur Sub-Inspector Katike Ravi Prasad said the deceased was Enugu Ellaiah (70), shepherd from Kyathanpalli village in Mandamarri mandal.

Ellaiah met watery grave when he accidentally fell into a large pit while trying to find his buffalo around 10 pm. His family members grew suspicious when he did not return home till late night. They found the body in the pit and informed the police. Later they staged a dharna at the spot along with the body.

The shepherd is survived by a wife, three sons and two daughters. Ghattaiah, son of Ellaiah lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered under the Section 174 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). Investigations is going on.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter