Elderly man held for raping 5-year-old in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: The Vikarabad police on Monday arrested a 52-year-old person for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl at his house.

The arrested person, J Rayakoti, was working as an electrician. He was residing adjacent to the girl’s house.

On Sunday evening, Rayakoti took the child to his house and committed the crime while showing her a porn video.

The girl returned home and wept before her mother, who with the help of neighbours, went to Rayakoti’s house and thrashed him. He admitted to the crime.

Based on a complaint, the police booked a case against Rayakoti under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him.