Elderly woman abandoned by husband in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 70-year-old woman was allegedly abandoned by her husband and confined to the house for several months at Ganesh Nagar in Adikmet.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when the house owner informed the police. The couple Gangadhar (75), a retired Village Revenue Officer and Baby, natives of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, has been staying in the rented portion on the first floor of a building at Ganesh Nagar since a year. They had no children.

According to the police, whenever Gangadhar went out on work, he used to lock the door leaving Baby inside. Due to her old age and health issues, Baby was unable to even cook for herself.

“Gangadhar would sometimes return home after three or four days leaving her alone inside the house. The house owner Sharadha, would keep a watch on her and provide food as the elderly woman was doing not well,” police said.

In July last, Gangadhar left the house informing landlady that he was going to his native place to sell their agricultural land, but did not return till now. He remained unreachable on phone as well. Three months ago, he called up the house owner and informed that he would return soon.

On receiving information, the Musheerabad police went to the house and shifted Baby to an old age home in Chengicherla for better treatment and rehabilitation. The officials said no case was filed as they received no complaint from anyone.

“When we enquired with her about her relatives back in Andhra Pradesh, they informed that her husband was safe and busy with the land issue. We are trying to contact and talk to him,” officials said.

