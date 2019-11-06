Elderly woman bludgeoned to death in Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:04 pm

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons murdered an elderly woman at her residence in Sanathnagar here on Wednesday. They attacked her with a boulder on the head, killing her on the spot, police said.

The victim, Sundaramma, 60, lived alone in the house. Her three sons who are married stay with their families in Borabanda.

Police sources said the assailants are believed to have broke into the house in the wee hours of Wednesday and committed the offence. The motive is yet to be known.

Sundaramma was found dead in a pool of blood by neighbours, who then alerted her family and police.

The Sanathnagar police are investigating. The body was shifted to the mortuary for autopsy.

