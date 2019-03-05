Elderly woman robbed in Mancherial

By | Published: 9:32 pm

Mancherial: Unidentified persons robbed an old woman of four tolas of gold ornament after threatening to kill her when she was alone at her residence at RP Road near DFO office in Mancherial district headquarters on Tuesday.

Mancherial Sub-Inspector Maruthi said the complainant was Mahesh Kumar M, a resident of RP Road. The assailants grabbed a gold ornament weighing 40 grams from Mahesh Kumar’s mother when she was alone in her house at around 11.30 am.

They entered the house from the rear and threatened her with a knife before decamping with the ornament. The woman somehow managed to escape unhurt and informed her son about the incident.

The police including the Clues team inspected the crime scene. DCP Rakshita Murthy also visited the spot. A case of robbery was registered, and investigations has been taken up.