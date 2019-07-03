Elderly woman robbed, murdered in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:30 am

Nizamabad: An old woman was robbed of ornaments and brutally murdered by unidentified persons at Nyalkal Circle under the limits of Fifth Town police station in Nizamabad city.

The deceased was identified as Neelavaram Sayamma (62), a resident of Nyalkal Circle, has two sons and a daughter. Her elder son and daughter live in Hyderabad while the younger son is working in a Gulf country. On Tuesday night, Sayamma returned to her house after visiting her daughter who lives in Hyderabad. Around midnight, the miscreants attacked the sleeping elderly woman and killed her before robbing her of ornaments and cash.

On Wednesday morning, locals, who noticed her lying dead in pool of blood, informed the police. Nizamabad DCP Sridhar Reddy, ACP Srinivas, Circle Inspector Srinivas Reddy and Fifth Town Sub-Inspector John Reddy reached the spot and inspected the spot. The body was sent to government general hospital for postmortem. A case of murder and robbery was registered by the police who are investigating.

