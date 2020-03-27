Elected representatives help citizens in Khammam

By | Published: 12:36 am

Khammam: Following the call by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Municipal Administration Minister K Taraka Rama Rao, the elected members in erstwhile Khammam have come forward with acts of charity to help those affected by lockdown.

The corporators in Khammam have lent their support to citizens confined to houses and supplied vegetables free of cost while the legislators have donated funds to CM’s Relief Fund to fight against the corona virus epidemic.

The corporators have distributed vegetables to the residents at their door step on Thursday. They also ensured proper sanitation in the wards by engaging the municipal workers to spray bleaching powder and to clean the drains.

The city TRS wing president and 16th division corporator Kamartapu Murali along with 15 members of the party youth committee has distributed large quantity of vegetables like tomatoes, cucumber and several types of leafy vegetables.

There were about 1200 families in the municipal division and medical masks were also distributed to them at the directions of Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar, Murali informed.

Meanwhile, legislators like Rega Kantha Rao, Vanama Venteswar Rao, B Haripriya and MP N Nageswar Rao have offered their one month salary to CMRF to support the fight against coronavirus epidemic.

MLAs Kantha Rao and Venkateswar Rao have consent letters donating

Rs 3 crore from their Constituency Development Funds. MP Nageswar Rao offered his one month salary to PM Relief Fund and Rs 5 crore to CMRF.

Khammam Zilla Parishad Chairman Lingala Kamal Raj has offered his one month honorarium of Rs 1 lakh to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). He informed that all the ZPTCs and MPPs have also offered financial assistance to the CMRF.

Forest official, wife contribute to CMRF

Mancherial/Adilabad: A forest official and his wife belonging to the district contributed their monthly salaries to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) on Thursday.

Ponna Mallaiah, superintendent working with the office of Chennur Forest Divisional Officer and his wife Swapna, a private school donated Rs 60,673 and Rs 10,000 respectively towards relief measures being taken up by the government in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. He was all praise for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Prime Minster Narendra Modi for making sustained efforts in containing the spread of the virus.

Convener of TNGOs Forest Department Forum, Mallaiah told ‘Telangana Today’ that he had drawn inspiration from Adilabad’s smalltime farmer Mora Hanumandlu who donated Rs 50,000 to the CMRF two days back. He urged employees of various government departments to generously extend monetary support to the victims of the disease. He sought cooperation of the public to the government in its efforts to curtail the virus.

Meanwhile, the management of Mamatha Ginning Mills and Raghunath Mittal donated Rs 1 lakh each in Adilabad. The management of Amrutha, Laxmi, and Ganesh Ginning Mills contributed Rs 50,000 for CMRF. An owner of agriculture industry donated Rs 25,000 for relief measures.

On Wednesday, Hanmandlu, a smalltime farmer from Landa Sanghvi village in Adilabad Rural mandal handed over the cheque worth Rs 50,000 to Collector A Sridevasena. Narlapuram Ravinder and Narlapuram Rajesham belonging to an automobile showroom in Nirmal gave away Rs 5 lakh to Collector Md Musharraf Ali, helping the district administration in rendering medical services and for buying necessary equipment on Tuesday.