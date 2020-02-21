Elections for Cooperative committees on Feb 28

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: The Additional Registrar, State Cooperative Election Authority, on Thursday, declared the schedule for election of Managing Committees for District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) and District Cooperative Marketing Society Ltd (DCMS) of various districts across the State.

According to the schedule released, the receipt, scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations will take place on February 25. Elections will take place on February 28 and counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on the same day. Election of Office bearers will take place on February 29. The election will be held by secret ballot paper as per the provisions of the Telangana Cooperative Societies Act and rules framed under the By-Laws of the bank.

DCCBs of Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda , Medak (At Sangareddy) and Nizamabad are going for elections. Similarly, DCMS of Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Rangareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda , Medak (at Sangareddy) and Nizamabad are also going for polls on the same date as per the same schedule.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter