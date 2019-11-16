Elections for fisheries societies soon: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

By | Published: 8:17 pm

Karimnagar: Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Talasani Srinivas Yadav informed that elections would be conducted for fishermen societies across the State very soon. In order to put an end to the monopoly of a few persons in fishermen cooperative societies, the State government has taken the decision, he added.

The Minister made these comments after releasing prawn seed into Lower Manair Dam along with BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar here on Saturday. All the community people have the right to get the benefits of various welfare schemes introduced by the State government. However, benefits have not equally been enjoyed by all community people due to monopoly of some people.

While some the community members were enjoying the benefits, schemes have not been reached to grassroots level community people. This practice has been continuing across the State due to influence of few members of community, who have been continuing as followers of political leaders.

To put an end to that practice, government has decided to conduct elections for fisheries societies. Minister asked community people to collect the details of their society members and enroll their names.

Election would be conducted for societies after completion of enrolment process.

