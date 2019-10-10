Elections General Observer inspects sensitive polling stations in Huzurnagar

By | Published: 11:38 pm

Suryapet: General Observer for the by-election to Huzurnagar Assembly constituency Suchindra Prathap Singh on Thursday said that foolproof arrangements were being made to ensure free and fair polling in the by-poll on October 21.

Prathap Singh inspected the sensitive polling stations at Chinthalapalem, Mellecharuvu and Huzzurnagar mandals and instructed officials on the arrangements at the polling stations.

When some villagers of Dondapadu complained to him about some leaders that they were forcing the people to take a pledge to vote for a particular candidate, he instructed the police officials to take necessary action immediately. He made it clear that such acts attract punishment under the model code of conduct. Police should ensure that no political party and candidate brings pressure on the voters during the elections, he added.

He said special strike teams were working to check distribution of liquor and money to the voters by candidates. He also also instructed the officials to made necessary security arrangements at Ramapuram and Kapparakunta villages of Mella Cheruvu where violent incidents had taken place during earlier elections. The police should furnish the details of old criminals in the area to the election authorities, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter