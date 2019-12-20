Electoral roll revision: Parties asked to suggest measures in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar appealed to political parties to motivate citizens to verify their name, age and address, among other details, and encourage those eligible to enroll their names on voter lists.

At a meeting with representatives of political parties on the Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls 2020, in all 15 Assembly Constituencies here on Thursday, he requested them to suggest measures, if any, to rectify electoral rolls. Kumar instructed officials to conduct a meeting with the parties on Friday and share details of Draft Electoral Rolls and Nagari maps.

He also said a special campaign day would be conducted at polling booths, wherein voters can file their claims and objections for the preparation of error-free final photo electoral rolls till January 15. They can verify their names in the draft electoral rolls available at the ERO’s offices or ECI/CEO online on www.ceotelangana.nic.in and submit their claims and objections, according to a press release.

