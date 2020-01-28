Electors reposed faith in TRS government: Mancherial MLA

By | Published: 7:30 pm

Mancherial: MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao on Tuesday said people had reposed their faith on TRS in the municipal elections because of the welfare schemes and development works taken up by the State government. He thanked the electors for voting a majority of councilors in Mancherial, Luxettipet and Naspur municipalities.

Addressing the media here, Diwakar Rao said that the welfare schemes and development initiated by the party fetched the thumping victory in the polls. The results indicated that electors backed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who was implementing innovative schemes and developing newly created State on many fronts. He added the outcome indicated outstanding performance of Municipal Administration Minister K Taraka Rama Rao as well.

The legislator flayed Opposition parties, the Congress and BJP for failing to win the mandate of the public. He said that the two outfits could not win the trust of electors and the voters taught a lesson to the two parties by electing candidates fielded by TRS. He thanked the electors for giving the opportunity to serve the public once again.

MLA informed that the new municipal council, led by newly elected Chairperson Penta Rajaiah and vice chairperson Gajula Mukesh Goud would render better administration and address major civic challenges by taking assistance from authorities and councilors. He hoped that the municipality would become a model one in Telangana soon.

Former Mancherial MLA and Senior TRS leader Gaddam Aravind Reddy, chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of Mancherial Luxettipet, Naspur municipalities and councilors of the three urban local bodies were present.

