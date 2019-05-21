Electric crematoriums for animals yet to take off in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) plans to set up electric crematoriums for scientific disposal of cattle and animal carcasses in the city is yet to take off with the response from bidders remaining cold.

The municipal corporation had invited agencies and companies a couple of months ago to set up systems for scientific incineration and disposal of dead animals under public-private partnership mode. “Only one firm responded to our call and as per rules it cannot be accepted. We will have to re-invite and the decision has to be taken only after Lok Sabha election code is cleared,” said a senior official from GHMC.

Disposal of animal and cattle carcasses has been a challenge for the municipal corporation. All these years, the municipal corporation has been taking up the task in an unscientific manner.

Every day, nearly nine tonnes of animal and cattle carcasses are lifted from the GHMC limits. Among these, majority are cattle, including sheep, goat and others from different slaughter houses.

These apart, there are the carcasses of street dogs, monkeys and even different pets owned by people across the city, the official said.

All this is being dumped and buried at the Autonagar dump yard in an unscientific manner. To address this issue, the municipal corporation had planned to set up two or three electric crematoriums in different areas with a total capacity of 10 tonnes.

The municipal corporation had planned to set up advanced facilities and incineration of the dead animals and their disposal was to be taken up as per Pollution Control Board (PCB) norms.

Even the residuals, including ashes, have to be tested in PCB-approved labs and confirm to specified norms. The agency will be entrusted with the responsibility of transportation of dead animals and the operation and maintenance of the crematoriums, said the official.

An exclusive round-the-clock call centre will have to be set up as part of the project. The estimated cost of the 10-tonne capacity crematoriums is nearly Rs 3.82 crore. The operation and maintenance cost of the crematoriums is estimated to be about Rs 13.40 lakh. This includes fuel cost, electric charges, crew charges and others.