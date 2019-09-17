Electric short circuit causes fire in Manuguru Superfast Express

By | Published: 10:21 am 10:55 am

Kothagudem: An electric short-circuit has led to fire in two coaches of Hyderabad bound Manuguru Superfast Express (17025) around Monday mid-night. Alert railway staff ensured passengers got off the compartments. None was hurt.

The incident occurred when the train arrived at Kothagudem railway station from Manuguru on its onward journey. According to railway officials smoke caused by the fire engulfed air-conditioned A1 and B1 coaches.

However, there were no casualties in the incident as the passengers onboard got alerted with smoke and jumped out of the coaches by breaking emergency exit window glass and doors that was safe.

The railway officials later detached the coaches affected by fire and allowed the train’s departure during wee hours of Tuesday by making alternate arrangements for passengers in the coaches affected by fire.

