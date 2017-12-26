Electric taxis in Hyderabad for women, by women

By | Published: 12:11 am 10:18 pm

Hyderabad: Select women entrepreneurs will soon ply electric taxis from metro stations. These will be owned and managed by women for women. The electric vehicles will be bought from Delhi. Initially, the plan is to start with a few taxis and increase the number to 50. As part of this, charging stations will be set up at designate places, said Association of Lady Entrepreneurs’ Association president K Rama Devi.

The association will train the women in driving and also guide them in getting institutional finance. Typically, each electric vehicle, which could be used to ferry passengers, will cost between Rs 80,000 to Rs 1,00,000, she said.

“This programme will be line with the Government’s plan to use electric vehicles for last mile connectivity. While, these will be run by women, for women, the focus will be on adhering to safety protocols,” she said.

Range anxiety is a key factor in the electric vehicles segment. “Many fear about the charge in the vehicle and the distance that it will be able to cover before plugging it again. Keeping this in mind, we plan to set up charging stations at appropriate distances,” she said adding that the plan is to have 50 vehicles, involving a cumulative investment of Rs 50 lakh from the select members.

Electric vehicles apart, the women entrepreneurs will also look to avail the retail space at metro rail stations to showcase and market specific products made by them. Work on this aspect too is on, she said.