Electric vehicles’ charging centres set up in Bengaluru

By | Published: 7:38 pm

Bengaluru: The tech-savvy Karnataka government has set up 112 charging stations in the city for electric vehicles (EV) and to encourage citizens switch over from fuel-based cars, an official said on Saturday.

“Of the 112 stations, 12 are DC (direct current) fast charging points and 100 are AC (alternate current) points for EVs, including scooters, autos and cars,” an official of the state-run Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company Ltd (Bescom) utility provider told IANS here.

The charging stations have been located in the parking lots of Bescom offices, traffic transit management centres (TTMC) buildings, Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) complexes, KSRTC terminals on the Mysuru road and Peenya terminals, city civic ward offices, RTO offices and KIADB office at Jigani.

“Though the city only 12,000 EVs compared to 70-lakh fuel-based vehicles, the charging points will enable more denizens to opt for them (EVs), as they have zero-emission and are cheaper than petrol or diesel,” asserted the official.

The state transport and police departments are extending support to promote EVs in the city and across the state for the multiple advantages they have in driving around the city at 60km per hour.

“Besides helping EV users, the battery charging points will generate awareness and educate the people on their advantages, especially in reducing the carbon emission across the city,” noted the official.

Tariff for AC slow charging is Rs 7.30 per unit, Rs 7.42 per unit for DC charging and Rs 7.99 per unit for fast charging.

“The rates have been fixed as per the state’s EV policy of September 2017 for charging stations with the approval of the regulator Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) under low tension and high tension supply,” recalled the official.

To reduce dependence on the imported and depleting fossil fuels, the central government has been providing incentives under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) for making and using EVs.

“The state government has also given tax exemption for EVs to promote alternative energy automobiles in the state,” the official added.