Chief Secretary stresses on electric vehicles for Hyderabad Metro feeder services

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary SP Singh stressed the need for introduction of electric vehicles as Metro Rail feeder services at the earliest besides augmenting TSRTC feeder services on the Nagole to Miyapur stretch.

He also instructed Hyderabad Metro Rail and Transport department and TSRTC officials to conduct a study and get feedback from Metro rail commuters.

He directed the officials to do an elaborate study and focus on station-wise mapping with train frequency details. The frequency of RTC feeder services and Metro trains should be synchronized to ensure end-to-end connectivity for commuters, he said during a review meeting with officials of different departments here on Tuesday.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) Managing Director NVS Reddy, Transport and Road & Buildings Principal Secretary Sunil Sharma and TSRTC senior officers participated in the meeting.

The Chief Secretary also directed the HMRL officials and L&TMRHL officials to complete Metro phase-I project by the end of this year and commence the Metro operations between Ameerpet and LB Nagar (16 km), Ameerpet and Hitec city (10 km) and JBS to MGBS (9 km) in a phased manner starting from June this year.

On the Metro Phase II, the Chief Secretary instructed NVS Reddy to initiate measures, including a survey for determining the broad contours of Metro phase-II expansion programme. He also wanted detailed project reports to be prepared for approaching the Central government for sanction of the second phase.

A coordinated effort should be made involving GHMC, HMDA, Collectors of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, Medchal districts and other senior officers concerned, apart from senior management officials of L&TMRHL and GMR, he added.

GHMC Commissioner, B Janardhan Reddy, HMDA Commissioner T.Chiranjeevulu, LTMRHL CE&MD KVB Reddy and other senior officials also participated in the meeting, said a press release.