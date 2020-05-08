New power Bill will spell doom for farmers: Indrakaran Reddy

By | Published: 7:16 pm 7:29 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy opined that the draft Electricity Act, 2020 would a bane to general farmers if amended by the Union government. He addressed press personnel here on Friday. He was joined by MLAs G Vittal Reddy, A Rekha Naik and R Bapu Rao.

Commenting on the Union government’s efforts to amend the Act, Indrakaran Reddy said that the new Act would spell doom for the agrarian community. While Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is striving for the welfare of farmers, the new Act will cut down supply of power to farmers for free. Consequently, the farmers will have to bear financial burden,” he rued.

The minister stated that TRS government, which is backing farmers by giving power for free, would stoutly oppose the Bill. He reasoned that farmers would have to pay Rs 2,000 for getting new meters and power charges of somewhere between Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 per month with the implementation of Amended Electricity Act. The union government is making anti-farmer policies and decisions, he regretted.

Indrakaran was all praise for Chandrahsekhar Rao. He termed the Chief Minister as a benefactor of farmers. He cited the government’s sanction of Rs 1,200 crore for waiving crop loan up to Rs 25,000, benefiting 6.10 lakh farmers in State. He recalled that it had released Rs 7,000 crore for implementing Rythu Bandhu scheme in monsoon last.

Institutional deliveries go up

The minister credited the efforts of the government in improving healthcare facilities by bettering state-run hospitals. He said that institutional deliveries were gone up by 30 percent in Nirmal district.

He disclosed that the Chief Minister had commended doctors of the hospitals for playing a vital role in raising the institutional deliveries.

