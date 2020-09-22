Electricity (Amendment) Bill won’t stop subsidies to farmers: Centre

Union Minister of State for Power R K Singh said the draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020 was published on April 17, 2020, seeking comments from the stakeholders including State governments

Hyderabad: The Union Minister of State for Power R K Singh on Tuesday said there was no proposal to remove the provision of providing power subsidy to the needy, and State governments can continue to provide subsidy to any class of consumer as they deem fit.

Replying to a question by TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao in Lok Sabha on the proposed amendments to the 2003 Electricity Act, the Union Minister clarified that the proposal was to give subsidy in the accounts of consumers maintained by Distribution companies (DISCOMs) for better accounting, higher transparency and proper targeting.

Singh said the draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020 was published on April 17, 2020, seeking comments from the stakeholders including State governments. “Comments have been received from the stakeholders including State governments. The suggestions made by the stakeholders will be examined and incorporated suitably in the draft amendment bill,” he said, adding that the amendments will enhance the sustainability of the power sector and help all consumers, including small household consumers and farmers in getting quality and reliable power at reasonable rates.

In reply to a question on amendment of tariff policy, the Union Minister said that amendments to tariff policy are considered from time to time to align it with the changing needs of the power sector, to take advantage of technological advancements and address evolving challenges. Proposals for revision in the tariff policy are already in an advanced stage of consideration, Singh said.

