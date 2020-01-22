Electricity poise to complete hat-trick of wins

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:08 am 6:41 pm

Mysuru: In-form Electricity from the stables of Eshwer and to be ridden by S. Shareef is poised to complete a hat-trick in the Rajakumari Leelavathi Devi Memorial Trophy 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 75 and above the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday. No false rails. The first race starts at 2 00 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Lovely Micmel 1, Catchy Charger 2, Wood Cutter 3

2. Heroine 1, Lucky Pineapple 2, Scorpene 3

3. Momotaro 1, Chilly Breeze 2, Naval Wrestler 3

4. Rajveer 1, Salute 2, Wonder Story 3

5. Electricity 1, Coorg Regiment 2, Contributor 3

6. Call Me Maybe 1, Leap Of Faith 2, Sky Jasmine 3

7. Donna Rossa 1, Clovis 2, New Beginning 3

Day’s Best: Rajveer.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

