Electricity workers urge TRS govt to keep promises

By | Published: 1:27 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana Electricity Trade Unions Front on Wednesday demanded that the government implement its promise of regularising the services of 23,000 outsourced artisans and pay wages as per government norms.

Electricity workers including a large number of the artisans organised a ‘dharna’ at the Mint Compound here in the city at the TSSPDCL headquarters in support of their demands which included regularisation of their services.

They said if the government and the power utilities do not come forward to fulfill promises made last year to them, then they would resort to a flash strike next week.

