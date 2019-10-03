Electronics category sees 10% overall growth on Flipkart sale

By | Published: 8:02 pm

New Delhi: Flipkart on Thursday said it has received great traction for electronics and mobiles across the country, including tier II and III cities, during the “Big Billion Days” sale that began from September 29.

The electronics category witnessed an overall growth of more than 10 per cent within the key segments like gaming, thin-sleek and light laptops that were sold two times more in comparison to last year’s sale.

The electronics category also witnessed a growth of over 70 per cent from tier 2+ cities, with a 100 per cent increase in women shoppers from smaller towns, said Flipkart.

“This Big Billion Days, we witnessed the growing appetite of tier II & III cities for mobiles, large appliances and consumer electronics. As consumers from these cities upgrade, they are coming at par with the metros showcasing unique needs and spending patterns across these categories,” told Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart.

In the large appliances category, close to 70 per cent customers opted for pre-paid option for TVs.

Major smartphone brands gained great momentum during the sale.

“The smartphone segment has recorded impressive sales. While Vivo registered two times growth, Oppo has clocked three times growth and Infinix touched four times growth over the previous year’s Big Billion Days,” Flipkart added.

On Day 1 of the sale that began from September 29, Flipkart registered 2X sales growth compared to last year.

According to Anil Kumar, Founder and CEO, RedSeer Consulting, the first three days have been a strong success for e-tailers despite challenging macro environment, indicating that consumer sentiment on online shopping remains bullish.

“We expect the industry to continue to do well in the remaining days of the sales event and achieve 80-100 per cent of the RedSeer forecasted numbers for the whole six-day event,” Kumar said in a statement.