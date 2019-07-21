Elephant calf of ‘laawaris’ herd found dead

By | Published: 12:00 am 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: A male elephant calf, about five years old and part of a herd that was forcibly orphaned by three States, was killed in an agriculture field on the outskirts of Palamaner. The calf was following its mother, which left the nearby Koundinya Wildlife Sanctuary and Elephant Reserve, apparently in search of food.

The elephant death, discovered on Sunday morning, takes the toll on these animals to three in just these past few weeks. All three that died, were ‘residents’ of the Koundinya Wildlife Sanctuary, according to officials.

A few days ago, a female elephant was found dead near Mandipeta, also in the Palamaner mandal, and it was believed that it died of some health-related issues. But, a post-mortem examination revealed that it suffered traumatic injuries as a possible result of a male elephant’s attempts to mate with it.

Sunday’s death also means that a once 42-strong elephant herd in Koundinya, was now down to 36. Elephant calves are very curious, like any other baby animal. It is quite possible that it decided to explore what an uninsulated cable hanging from an electric transformer was all about.

This ‘straying’ of Koundinya’s elephants into human habitations is not an accident. It is a result of three States — Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh — digging elephant-proof trenches to keep them away from each of their jurisdictions.

“This is a lawaaris (orphan) herd that has been forcibly orphaned by the three States. None of them want to have anything to do with these elephants. In the process and because of the trenching, they are now restricted to a triangular patch of forest, not more than 200sqkm,” an official said.

The elephant herd, which lost a calf on Sunday, stuck as it is literally in a tight spot, cannot even make it south to the Seshachalam forests where they might find better refuge, it is learnt. Industrialisation has cut off their natural corridor and the herd has no option but to keep going round and round in the area it is stuck in.

Within Koundinya, it is learnt that the elephants do not have enough trees to feed on nor tender branches. It is not mostly Acacia, the thorny and hardy tree that is sometimes planted to form an impenetrable fence around fields by people. Even Acacia dries up in summer and the elephants are forced to venture out in search of food. That’s when they end up in fruit orchards or black gram fields, and come directly into contact with people or electric lines, or even electrified traps. These excursions by these hungry elephants never end well for them, the official said.

Simple solution to save elephants gathers dust

Man-elephant conflict is not new in and around the Koundinya Wildlife Sanctuary and Elephant Reserve in Andhra Pradesh. The herd of elephants, boxed in by deliberate efforts by three States — Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka — none of which apparently want them in their States, routinely enter villages in search of food.

There is no real-time information on the movement of the elephants or the herd itself, which makes it difficult for Forest Department staff to mount quick interventions and drive them back into the forest.

All it needs is three or four radio collars fitted on the matriarch and a couple of males to monitor the herd’s movements. If they are on their way towards a human habitation, officials can stay a step ahead and try and send them back to the reserve, an expert who studied elephants in the wild told Telangana Today.

Apparently, many a time proposals were sent to the AP Forest Department to grant funds — a radio collar costs just about Rs 2 lakh — but to no avail. And for about Rs 6 lakh, the elephants can be monitored 24×7 and tragedies such as the one on Sunday can be avoided, the expert said.

Andhra Pradesh, incidentally, has four Kunkees — elephants trained to help catch other wild elephants. Kunkees can be used to trap the latter to place radio collars on them.

