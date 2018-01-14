Elephant kills man in the forests of Chhattisgarh’s Korba area

By | Published: 6:06 pm

Korba: A 40-year-old man was killed by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, officials said today.

The incident took place late last evening in Kartala forest range when the victim, identified as Kalashram Rathiya, was heading towards Beharchua village on his bicycle, Korba Division Forest Officer (DFO) S Venkatachalam said.

Rathiya, a native of Sardukala village, was going to Beharchua to take part in a local festival when he encountered the elephant, the official said.

The victim tried to escape but the elephant chased him and hit him with its trunk, leaving Rathiya dead on the spot, the official said.

Rathiya’s kin have been given an instant relief amount of Rs 25,000 by the forest department, the DFO said.

He informed that the movement of a group of elephants has been reported in the area over the last few days and villagers had been advised to be alert.

The thick forested northern regions of Chhattisgarh, comprising Surguja, Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur and Korea districts, is infamous for human elephant conflicts. Several people have been killed and houses and standing crops have been damaged in these incidents.