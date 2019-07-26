Elephant replaced for Hyderabad’s Bonalu procession

By | Published: 1:34 am

Hyderabad: As ‘Baahubali’ elephant Gajalaxmi Meena confronted problems during the Bonalu procession organised at Sri Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad on July 22, another elephant Sudha is being roped in for two separate processions to be conducted in the old city on July 28 and 29. Replacing the famous pachyderm Rajani, the 30-year-old Meena was brought from the Veera Thapasvi Veerabhadra Shiva Charyulu Samsthanam Mutt at Bhichchali in Karnataka to grace the Bonalu festivities in Secunderabad.

During the procession at Sri Ujjaini Mahankali temple, Meena was found to be disturbed and at times stood still on hearing drumbeats sound. Whenever the elephant noticed water, she started sprinkling on her body with her trunk. Moreover, her movements were slow when compared to Rajani. These issues were brought to the notice of the Endowments and Forest Departments and officials from the two departments deliberated upon the issue and decided to rope in Sudha from Sri Mahalaxmi temple instead of Meena.

Authorities are bringing Sudha to the city on Saturday evening. She will first take part in the Bonalu procession to be taken out at Sri Nalla Pochamma Temple at Sabzimandi in Karwan on July 28 and will also be part of the celebrations at Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Temple at Haribowli in Shahalibanda the next day. The procession will start from Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Temple and pass through the main thoroughfares of Lal Darwaza, Charminar and Madina before concluding at Musi River near the High Court.

“We got confirmation from officials concerned about using the services of Sudha instead of Meena,” said Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Temple Committee president, G Niranjan. He said a request was made to the State government a month ago for permission on utilising the services of Rajani. However, there was no response and now both the Endowments and Forest Departments were getting elephants from Karnataka, he added. Owing to court orders, the services of Rajani could not be utilised this time.