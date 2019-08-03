Elephants control carbon dioxide levels

By | Published: 5:12 pm

Forest elephants shape their environment by serving as seed dispersers and forest bulldozers as they eat over a hundred species of fruit, trample bushes, knock over trees and create trails and clearings. Their ecological impact also affects tree populations and carbon levels in the forest, researchers report.

In a paper published in the journal of Nature Geoscience, researchers found that elephant populations in central African forests encourage the growth of slow-growing trees with the high wood density that sequesters more carbon from the atmosphere than fast-growing species which are the preferred foods of elephants.

As forest elephants browse on the fast-growing species, they cause high damage and mortality to these species compared to the slow-growing, high wood density species. The collapse of forest elephant populations will likely cause an increase in fast-growing tree species at the expense of slow-growing species, reducing the ability of the forest to capture carbon.

Stephen Blake, one of the researchers, spent 17 years in central Africa on research and conservation work with elephants. In the current study, Blake’s collaborators developed a mathematical computer model to answer the question ‘What would happen to the composition of the forest over time with and without elephant browsing?’