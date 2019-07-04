Elevated EBRTS on the anvil in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: With traffic snarls becoming a regular feature in the city’s IT corridor, the Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) is planning to develop an elevated Electric Bus Rapid Transit System (EBRTS) from KPHB Metro Station to the Financial District, covering nearly 17 km.

The proposed EBRTS will commence from KPHB Metro Station, pass via Hitec City road, Malaysian Township junction, Hitec City MMTS station, HITEX, Mindspace, IIIT, Financial District road and reach Financial District in Gachibowli.

The EBRTS will be integrated with the existing public transport systems, including the Hyderabad Metro, MMTS, city bus network, and future transportation modes as well.

HAML is roping in consultants to study and submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for taking up the project. The 17-km project is expected to cost about Rs 2,800 crore. The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited and HAML will be executing the project with HAML being the nodal agency.

Like the Hyderabad Metro, the proposed EBRTS will have elevated stations, but both platform and transit system will be at one level. Each station will be coming up with a spacing of about 500 to 600 m.

It would have depots at grade (ground level) both at terminals and one in between for operational convenience and non-fare revenue generation. The project would be developed under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, HAML Managing Director NVS Reddy said.

Explaining the reasons for proposing EBRTS, Reddy said developing at grade BRTS in the country was not feasible. It comes with a lot of challenges, especially space constraints. Hence, elevated BRTS was the best option in the current scenario for traffic on the identified corridor, he said.

“EBRTS is economical, environment-friendly and comes with many benefits. To develop an elevated Metro, it costs about Rs 300 crore per km whereas the EBRTS costs only about Rs 120 crore per km. It is almost like a Metro except that it is a bus transit system,” said Reddy.

The consultants will have to study all the parameters, including non-fare revenue generation modules, route alignment, land acquisition etc and submit the report in about three months. Considering future expansion, the proposed EBRTS will be integrated with the Hyderabad Metro Corridor III at Mindspace and the proposed airport connectivity at Narsingi to ensure seamless connectivity, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter