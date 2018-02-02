Eleven-day Chandiyagnam begins in Mancherial

By | Published: 9:08 pm

Mancherial: An eleven-day long Maharudra Sahita Sahasra Chandiyagnam began on the outskirts of Mancherial, on Friday.

It is being organised by Sri Lalita Seva Samiti, a religious organisation, by roping eminent vedic pundits, for the well-being of the world. As many as 76 couples would participate in the ritual every day.

Sridhar of Sri Lalita Seva Samiti said that various rituals including worshipping of Gomatha (cow) would be organised on the first day.

Couples would take part in yagnam between 9 am to 3 pm every day. Cultural programmes would be conducted from 7.30 pm onwards.

Vedic pundits Puli Seetharam Sarma of Chennur and his counterparts of Mancherial would perform the rituals, supervised by Pendyala Kishan Sarma.

Kommera Vishweshwara Sarma is moderating the event. Couples can enrol their names by calling over 94400 62158 and 94412 86957.