Elina Svitolina is in no hurry for Grand Slam titles

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:42 am

Hyderabad: World No.5 Elina Svitolina has yet to taste a major success in her career even as younger players have won major titles on the women’s tour recently. She prefers longer road to the top.

Bianca Andreescu (19), Naomi Osaka (20) and Sofia Kenin (21) all triumphed on the Grand Slam stage early on, but Simona Halep’s first came as a 26-year-old and Caroline Wozniacki’s as a 27-year-old, according to Tennis.com. Svitolina won the 2018 WTA Finals, but she has yet to contest a major final. Svitolina produced her best showings last year, when she reached consecutive semifinals at Wimbledon and the US Open.

“In recent years, we see that tennis players had different paths to victory,” Svitolina told BTU. “Someone won right away as soon as they announced themselves on the tour. Others patiently gained experience to finally win the major, for example, such as Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki.

“Different paths are also due to different styles of play. It gives me hope and energy to work hard so that one day I can take this chance. The key point for me is to keep my best level for two weeks.”