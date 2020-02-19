Elite Group makes forays into film world

By | Published: 8:00 pm

After successfully venturing into construction and food industry with Elite developers and Elite Restaurants, Elite Group has now begun its journey into film production with Elite Entertainments.

The launch event of the production house Elite Entertainments and also Elite’s new venture ‘Elite Trendz’ was held near Beeramguda. The event is graced my MLA Mahipal Reddy, Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, ex-cricketer Venkatapathi Raju, actors Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak (of Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru fame), Taxiwala fame Priyanka Jawalkar, and a few other political leaders.

“We are always passionate about cinema and want to encourage new talents. This was our main motto behind starting ‘Elite Entertainments’,” said Elite group’s chairman Pramod Kumar and managing director Naga Raju. Also talking about their new venture ‘Elite Trendz’, the chairman said it is the first of its kind with rooftop swimming pool at Beeramguda.