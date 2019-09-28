Ellen DeGeneres working on four new series

By | Published: 6:32 pm

Comedian-host Ellen DeGeneres says she is working on four new series, which will stream on the upcoming HBO Max. DeGeneres 61, made the announcement on her Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, reports variety.com.

Of the four shows, three have been given straight-to-series orders, one of which has been put in development. The three series orders in question are for design competition show Ellen’s Home Design Challenge, dating show First Dates Hotel, and 2D animated children’s series Little Ellen. The show in development is a docu-series titled Finding Einstein.

“I’m very excited to bring my new shows to HBO Max. I don’t know who Max is, but I can’t wait to work with him,” DeGeneres joked while sharing the news.In Ellen’s Home Design Challenge, DeGeneres will give eight designers a chance to push their creativity. She will weigh in on each challenge and provide humorous commentary.

Little Ellen explores the world through the eyes of unpredictable seven-year-old DeGeneres. On her adventures in her musical hometown of New Orleans, Little Ellen will take big risks and make big mistakes in the course of the 40-episode series. First Dates Hotel is a dating series set at an affluent hotel which finds single people from multiple generations gathering for an intensive and tailor-made romantic experience.

Finding Einstein is inspiring docu-series, which has the Einstein estate’s approval, that will seek out, celebrate and support a fresh generation of Einsteins. All four series come via her overall deal with Warner Bros. They join DeGeneres’ multiple other unscripted projects which include Ellen’s Game of Games, and three holiday specials titled Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways.