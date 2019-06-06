Ellen Pompeo wanted to quit Grey’s Anatomy

By | Published: 10:53 pm

American actor Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey in the ABC drama Grey’s Anatomy, is going to star in the 16th season of the successful show and has already been signed for the 17th season, but surprisingly, there have been more than one instances when she felt like leaving the series.

“There were many moments,” she told Taraji P. Henson about wanting to quit the show over the years, reported E! News. “It’s funny, I never wanted off the bus in the year that I could get off. The first 10 years we had serious culture issues, very bad behavior and a really toxic work environment. But once I started having kids, it became no longer about me. I need to provide for my family,” she added.

Ellen continued in her conversation with Henson, “At 40 years old, where am I ever going to get this kind of money? I need to take care of my kids. But after Season 10, we had some big shifts in front of the camera, behind the camera. It became my goal to have an experience there that I could be happy and proud about because we had so much turmoil for 10 years.”

Stressing upon the fact that the show can go on even without Patrick Dempsey, who was the male lead of the drama, she said, “Patrick Dempsey left the show in season 11, and the studio and network believed the show could not go on without the male lead.”

Ellen also spoke about the challenges of making sure that she gets paid what she deserves as she said Dempsey was getting paid double of what she was. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Pompeo revealed that she had once asked for USD 5,000 more than Dempsey just on principle. “They wouldn’t give it to me and I could have walked away, so why didn’t I? It’s my show; I’m the number one. Why should I walk away from a great part because of a guy? You feel conflicted but then you figure, ‘I’m not going to let a guy drive me out of my own house’,” she said at that time.