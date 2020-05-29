Elli Avram utilises Instagram to the fullest

By | Published: 6:27 pm

Elli Avram wants fans to know her better as a person. To build a personal connect with fans, Elli recently shared candid photographs from various stages and chapters of her life.The photographs shared by the actor on Instagram range from baby Elli riding a perambulator to teenage Elli in a bikini, her tanned look and her long-haired look, her favourite toy Mr. Frog, makeover as her favourite rockstar as a child, memories with her grandparents and much more.

The actor also shared a picture of a fun night she had in Stockholm before moving to India to follow her Bollywood dreams.

“My fans and well-wishers are the reason I’m here. It’s not everyday that someone gets to do what they love and I owe it all to their support and love. I wanted to share a few cherished memories with my fans and also wanted them to get to know me better as a person,” Elli shared.

Apart from vignettes of her life, Elli also engaged in some wish fulfilment through her pictures. In one photo, she is dressed up as Paro from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas. In the caption, she described Paro as her “first on-screen woman crush”.On Thursday afternoon, the actor shared a video where she can be seen performing belly dance with the melodious track Ang laga de from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.