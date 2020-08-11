Elli AvrRam shares stunning bikini pic from Valencia trip

Mumbai: Actress Elli AvrRam has shared a sizzling picture of herself in bikini from a trip to Valencia.
The Instagram post has Elli sprawled besides the pool and flaunting a toned figure in a red-and-white bikini.
“Oh Valencia, you’re so missed,” she wrote alongside the image.
Elli, who usually keeps her fans and followers entertained with her daily dose of dance on social media, had recently tried poetry and had written a few lines on sunset.
View this post on Instagram
The wild wind flows beneath my breath, I’m scared, Yet I’m loving this fear in me. The Wednesday blues, Vibrating in every cell of mine, Oh I think I’m in love with you, Yet I don’t really know you. Can we be friends? ~ Elli AvrRam🦋 ———————————————————— #writing #wednesdayvibes #mood #ElliAvrRam #yourstruly
The Swedish-Greek actress, who made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film “Micky Virus”, was recently seen in filmmaker Mohit Suri’s multistarrer “Malang” and will reportedly next be seen in “RoohiAfza”.