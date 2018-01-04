ELMD water released into SRSP canal

By | Published: 1:44 am

Karimnagar: Water from Lower Manair Dam let off into Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) canal. Finance and Civil Supplies Minister Etela Rajender along with local MP B Vinod Kumar and others released water into the canal.

With a view to provide water to tail-end lands in the Rabi season, authorities have prepared plans to supply water to SRSP ayacut. In the season, a total of 60,000 cusecs of water would be released into the canal. Every day, 2,500 cusecs water would be let off by following On (eight days) and Off (seven days) system.

At present, 14.40 tmc of water is available in the project as against its storage capacity of 24 tmc. Of that authorities have decided to utilize six tmc for agriculture sector in Rabi season and keep remaining eight tmc for Mission Bhagiratha scheme which will be started in the summer season.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajender appealed farmers and people not to waste water and utilize every drop of water carefully. A plan has also been prepared to provide water to agriculture sector.

Water would be supplied up to DVM 14. Besides irrigation in Karimnagar, drinking water needs of Warangal people would also be fulfilled.

There was no water in LMD and SRSP as the State witnessed poor monsoon in the last rainy season, he said and added that standing crops in Kharif season were also damaged due to lack of sufficient water.

Public representatives including MP, MLAs and MLCs from the district met the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and requested him to protect the interests of farmers in the next season by supplying sufficient water.

Responding positively to the request, CM had instructed the officials to release water to LMD. First ever in the history, water from Manjeera, Singur and Nizam Sagar project has been released to SRSP from where water has been discharged to Upper Manair. Later, 14 tmc of water was released to LMD.

On December 25, four lakh acres up to Upper Manair falls in Metpalli, Jagityal, Dharmapuri, Choppadandi, Manthani, Peddapalli, Ramagundam constituencies were supplied water.

Minister appealed the farmers to utilise water carefully since a meagre quality of water was available. He instructed the collector to ensure that water should not be drawn by fixing motors in flood flow and SRSP canals. Informing that supply of water would be continued up to April, he sought the cooperation of farmers.