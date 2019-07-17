Elon Musk unveils brain-on-a-chip

By | Published: 9:06 pm 10:17 pm

To help people with brain disorders, Elon Musk-led startup Neuralink has revealed tiny brain chip which can replace brain-machine interfaces.The company is seeking approval to start clinical trials on humans in 2020.The technology has a module that sits outside the head and wirelessly receives information from “threads” — each thread smaller than the tiniest human hair embedded in the brain.

Controlled by an iPhone app, the chip called ‘N1 sensor’ can have 3,072 electrodes per array distributed across 96 threads. The chip can read, transmit high-volume data and amplify signals from the brain. The aim is to drill for 8mm holes into patients’ skulls and insert the threads.