Embarking on an adventure of travelling

Wrangler’s True Wanderer, started in 2012, continues to be an increasingly popular annual event for the people who want to celebrate their love for the open road and the adventure of travelling.

In 2019, thousands applied to be a part of the eighth season and 12 True Wanderer finalists were selected to go on the trip around India to a destination of their choice. They could choose to travel by car, bike, foot or any mode of transportation of their choice whilst completing travel-related challenges set by Wrangler.

The 12 finalists, styled in Wrangler apparel, took wandering to a whole new level as they showcased the passions that drive their wanderlust. They captured the highlights of their epic road trips and shared it with the True Wanderer community with interesting and inspiring stories, photographs and videos. Their experiences can be found at www.wrangler-ap.com/truewanderer .

Based on public votes and the scores of an independent elite judging panel, Wrangler True Wanderer Season 8.0 announces the winners. The first prize has been won by Pranay Metta from Hyderabad who will enjoy a natural beauty expedition to Switzerland.

Pranay Metta, winner of True wanderer 8.0, was accompanied by his fellow traveller Suryachaitanya Vanapalli and rode from Hyderabad to Vishakhapatnam. Pranay believes ‘riding is meditation’ to him, where he has subconscious control over every movement. He has “taken rides that range between 1,500 and 2,000 kms for six years now without repeating a route twice”.

