Emergency dept of KIMS gets NABH certification

Hyderabad: The emergency department of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Secunderabad has received certification from National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), according to a press release. With 27 beds, nearly 40 doctors and other support staff, the hospital’s emergency wing is among the largest in Hyderabad.

The NABH certification is meant to recognise good infection control practices for patients, visitors and care providers. The standards in NABS provide a framework for quality care and safety to patients who come to the emergency department.

“The certification is a testimony to the quality care provided at our emergency department. The standards aim at setting expectations to provide equitable, safe and high-quality emergency care to patients to get good clinical outcomes,” said Dr Bhaskar Rao, MD, KIMS Hospitals.

According to hospital officials, standard protocols in the hospital’s emergency wing are uniformly followed for cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, ambulance services, and nursing services by focusing on situations like sedation, restraints, end of life care etc. including pain management and outlining the patients’ rights and responsibilities.

